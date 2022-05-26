Former Chesterfield youngster signs for Sheffield United

The 19-year-old, who came through the Spireites’ academy, was a free agent and has now penned a deal with the Championship club.

Wharton made one first-team appearance for Town against Boston United in January 2021 in the FA Trophy fourth round, saving a penalty in a shootout victory after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

While at Chesterfield Wharton spent some time on loan at Heanor Town this season to gain some experience.

Dylan Wharton.

He did not make a single appearance for the first-team this campaign, finding himself behind Scott Loach and Melvin Minter.