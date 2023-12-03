Former Celtic star makes ‘idiot’ claim as Heckingbottom comments on future

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton branded Sheffield United forward Ollie McBurnie an ‘idiot’ following his sending off in the humiliating 5-0 defeat at Burnley.

McBurnie was given his marching orders in the first-half of the loss at Turf Moor following two yellow card incidents in the space of five minutes, both of which were avoidable.

And Sutton, who was watching on in the BBC studios during the game, was unable to defend the man who plays the position he once did, and believes he could have even been handed a straight red for the first challenge.

“I think it was reckless,” he explained on BBC Final Score. “I think he threw his arm. It's not one of those where you're using it to elevate yourself. I think there's extra in that.”

“He's got two yellows but the first one, that's a red card,” he added. It's violent conduct. The second one is just as bad.

“What an idiot. His team are 2-0 down, they're struggling, and the manager is under pressure, and he goes and does that. Lost his head.”

Hecky accepts defeat?

If the pressure was high on Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom prior to Saturday, well it’s near erupted following the 5-0 defeat to Burnley.

The fans made their voices heard in the away end at Turf Moor chanting “we want Hecky out” at full-time whilst also hurling a fair share towards the players, too.

And who can blame them? It was the biggest game of the season to date, but they combined that with the most humiliating result.

Heckingbottom is fully aware of the pressure on his shoulders, but he insists, if he is to be sacked in the coming days, then he’s able to walk out with his ‘head held high.’

Speaking after the defeat to the Clarets, he said: “I've had this [pressure] now since the beginning of September. I can walk out of this stadium with my head held high.

"I know how hard I work at the club and that won't change. I'll make sure the staff do the same. We'll continue to give everything we've got with what we've got. That won’t change.”

“I've just said to the players I can walk out of here with my head held high,” he added.

"But you can't kid people. That's what I'm saying to the players now.

"The fans are right to shout and say that wasn't good enough. I was almost signing along with them at one point.