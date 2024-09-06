Forgotten Sheffield United man has the tools to land England job permanently, says ex-Blade

Lee Carsley, the forgotten former Sheffield United coach, has been backed to win the England manager’s job on a permanent basis ahead of his first games in temporary charge during this international break. The former midfielder had an ill-fated assistant spell at Bramall Lane under David Weir just over a decade ago and has had only caretaker manager experience in English football.

But he is highly rated at the Football Association and led the England U21s to European Championship glory last year, before stepping up to the senior side on a temporary basis after Gareth Southgate’s resignation earlier this year. Carsley has picked a youthful side for Nations League clashes against the Republic of Ireland and Finland with one of his call-ups - and another man with Bramall Lane links - backing him for the top job on a permanent basis.

“Tactically, you only have to look at our performances at the Euros last year,” said Morgan Gibbs-White, whose recent loan spell at United propelled him towards a huge-money move to Nottingham Forest and a first involvement in the England senior set-up. “We didn’t concede a goal, so that says a lot. It’s not just about going forward with the ball and how we play but also how defensively solid we were. I believe he is the perfect guy for this job. Tactically, he is very, very good and his man-management skills are very good as well.

“I believe he is the right manager for the team and, hopefully, we can put our trust back in him and respect back in him for the games coming up. You have to look at it as a new start if you want to move forward and achieve something. Fair play to Gareth, he did an incredible job. We know how hard it is to win a tournament.

“We have to take a new look at it. Not start afresh, we have to build on what we have done, because what we have achieved is good, the best for a long time. We have to work on a few things and I am sure that Lee Carsley has the right people behind him and he is working on things that can be improved.”

Davies' United injury return will be “like signing a new player” Carsley worked with the likes of Rhian Brewster and James McAtee during his spell with England U21s but he is less well-remembered for his spell as United’s assistant manager just over a decade ago, working under new boss Weir. The new Blades era began brightly with victory over Notts County in the opening day of the season but United failed to win any of their next 12 games and Weir - and Carsley - were sacked in mid-October.

“He is a great man-manager,” Gibbs-White added. Always asking how you are as a person, how your family is. He shows that he really cares about his players and that is the best way to get the best out of the players, showing an interest in their life and how they are as a person. And I think Lee is great at that. Give him time in training and in games and you will really see him bring the best out of the players in this camp.”