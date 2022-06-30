The Blades are yet to make their first signing with a month to go until the upcoming campaign begins, while their Yorkshire rivals have already snapped up six players on free transfers.

Paul Heckingbottom will be keen to add to his ranks in the coming weeks as they look to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

With two months still to go before the transfer window shuts, we have taken a look at the latest rumours from Sheffield and beyond...

Blades face competition for defender

Sheffield United have been heavily linked with Malmo’s Anel Ahmedhodzic over the past week as they look to bolster their defence.

The Blades looked likely to beat Bordeaux in the race for the centre-back despite the French club having an option-to-buy in his loan contract, with Les Girondins suffering relegation due to financial issues.

However, United may face a struggle to snap up Ahmedhodzic now, with Yorkshire Live reporting that AC Milan and Lille are among those now tracking the 23-year-old.

The Serie A champions could guarantee Ahmedhodzic European football and could be a much more tempting move than the Championship, while a switch to Lille would mean he could remain in France after a successful loan period last season.

While it is unclear how much Malmo will demand for the defender, interest from AC Milan and Lille will only drive up his price and the Blades certainly won’t want to get into a bidding war.

Burnley closing in on €4m striker

Like the Blades, Burnley will be hoping to earn promotion back to the top tier this season and will have to do it without Wout Weghorst.

The Dutchman was brought into replace Chris Wood in January but only managed to score two goals and it now looks like he could be on his way out.

With another striker needed, it looks like Burnley are now nearing a deal for a forward who bagged 12 goals in 14 appearances last season.

According to Belgian outlet DH les Sports, Vincent Kompany’s side have agreed a £3.43m fee for Standiard Liege striker, Jackson Muleka.

The deal will include a 25% sell-on clause, with Muleka signing a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old struggled for form in Belgium but enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell with Turkish side Kasimpasa last season.

Watford join race for Barcelona man

With Cucho Hernandez, Joshua King and Andre Gray all leaving the club, while Emmanuel Dennis has been the subject of Premier League interest, Watford are targeting a new striker this summer.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Hornets are contenders to sign Barcelona’s Rey Manaj, however Getafe are already in advanced talks over a deal.

The Albanian is yet to make a senior appearance for the Catalan giants, but scored 14 goals and assisted another nine for the Barca B team during the 2020/21 season.