Five players to watch in the Championship, including West Brom's three-time player of the year and previous Sheffield United target

With so many teams desperate for a return to the promised land the division can be impossible to predict. Indeed, the only thing close to a guarantee is the emergence of a surprise package each year.

While Sheffield United have been tipped for a promotion charge under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, fulfilling those expectations is another matter, especially when so many rival squads are packed with quality.

Here, The Star picks out five players to watch in the second tier next season.

Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United.

Kieffer Moore – Cardiff City

The 6 ft 4in powerhouse bagged 20 goals in the Championship last season and proved how much of a handful he is for opposition defenders at Euro 2020, where he found the back of the net against Switzerland for Wales and was a general nuisance.

An emerging partnership with new signing James Collins, who has joined from Luton Town, could be lethal and fire Mick McCarthy’s Bluebirds into play-off contention.

Fulham have bolstered their squad with the additions of both winger Harry Wilson and goalkeeper Paul Gazzaniga. The former joined on a £12m deal from Liverpool, ending a five-club streak of loan deals. (Club website)

Alex Mowatt – West Brom

Possibly the bargain of the summer. The former Barnsley captain has linked up with ex-Tykes boss Valerien Ismael at the Baggies, signing a three-year deal after his contract in South Yorkshire expired.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals in 52 appearances last season as Barnsley made the play-offs. Impressively, he was also voted Players’ Player of the Season for the third year in a row.

Connor Roberts – Swansea City

Energetic wing-back Roberts swept the board at Swansea’s Player of the Year awards following his efforts last season and his performances for Wales at Euro 2020 saw him linked with a Premier League move.

The 25-year-old was an ever-present fixture in Swansea's XI last term as they just missed out on promotion to the Premier League after defeat in the play-off final. Expect him to play a huge role again once he’s back from injury.

Harry Wilson – Fulham

Another Welshman – Wilson is one of the most creative players at this level and averages a goal just over every three games. He also produced 12 assists on loan at Cardiff City last season and featured three times for Wales at Euro 2020.

Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy said the 24-year-old deserved to be playing in the Premier League this season and his move to Fulham is the Championship’s most expensive deal of the summer so far.

Wilson is the sort of player who can fire Fulham straight back to the top flight and with a reputation for scoring spectacular free-kicks and long-range efforts, expect plenty of eye-catching entertainment.

John Swift – Reading

Previously a target for Sheffield United, 26-year-old Swift is considered to be one of the best midfielders in the Championship, regularly chipping in with goals and assists for the Royals.