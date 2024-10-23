Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirmed team news v Middlesbrough after Leeds United loss

Chris Wilder has made five changes to his Sheffield United side for this evening’s trip to Middlesbrough. The Blades chief also looks to have reverted to a back four after a tactical switch in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

From the Leeds game, Alfie Gilchrist comes back into the side at right-back in place of Jamie Shackleton while Sam McCallum starts at left-back in place of Harrison Burrows. Rhian Brewster also starts alongside the recalled Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Sydie Peck, who is in for the suspended Vini Souza.

Gus Hamer starts on the bench for the Blades after being withdrawn with a tight calf at Elland Road, with doubts over whether he can play a full 90 minutes. Rhys Norrington-Davies is also on the bench after making his first start of the league campaign at Leeds.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, McCallum, Arblaster, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Brewster, Moore. Subs: Davies, Hamer, Burrows, Shackleton, Robinson, Campbell, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Seriki.

Boro make two changes with Tommy Conway and Riley McGree coming in for Emmanuel Latte Lath and Micah Hamilton. Boro: Dieng, Ayling, van den Berg, Edmundson, Borges, Morris, Hackney, Doak, Azaz, McGree, Conway. Subs: Brynn, Clarke, Dijksteel, Jones, Barlaser, Howson, Latte Lath, Hamilton, Burgzorg.