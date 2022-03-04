Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Five changes and a full debut for Blades against Forest
Sheffield United have made FIVE changes to their starting line-up for this evening’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.
From the defeat at Millwall on Saturday, Femi Seriki makes his full debut in place of the injured George Baldock.
Sander Berge and John Fleck come in, for Ndiaye and Hourihane, while Gibbs-White returns in place of Oli McBurnie.
Ben Davies also replaces Kyron Gordon at the back, while Ben Osborn is back on the bench after a period out injured.
Subs: A. Davies, McBurnie, Osborn, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Gordon, Jebbison.
