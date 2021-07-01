First picture of Slavisa Jokanovic at Sheffield United released - some of the items in the new boss's in-tray

The Serb, the first permanent manager from overseas in the club’s long history, checked in today – exactly five weeks after being appointed as Chris Wilder’s successor – after his contract in Qatar officially expired.

Jokanović received regular updates on the progress of his squad when they reported back for pre-season training earlier this week, and the former Watford and Fulham boss is now expected to assess those players he has inherited before making his first move in the transfer market.

As The Star revealed recently, Jokanović views this current United squad as better than the ones he inherited at Fulham and Watford, before leading both clubs into the Premier League.

But there are still issues at play. Several members of the squad have been linked with moves away, including Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsdale and George Baldock, while Berge’s expected departure this summer will further deplete United’s stocks in midfield following the departure of John Lundstram.

United’s squad is further imbalanced by the presence of six senior strikers, plus the likes of young stars Daniel Jebbison and Antwoine Hackford, while Rhys Norrington-Davies’ return from a loan spell at Stoke means that the Blades have four worthy candidates, including Ben Osborn, to start at left-back when the season kicks off against Birmingham City next month.

Jokanović will be unveiled to the media tomorrow evening, at a behind-closed-doors event at Bramall Lane, as he looks to make further marks on a club at which he has already made history.