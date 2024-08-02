This is the new Sheffield United third kit for the new season, which was unveiled this morning. The cream effort with classy burgundy detail follows the release of the home and away kits earlier this summer, with a new goalkeeper option released as well.

The shirt features a knitted collar and also a subtle pattern inspired by Sheffield Cathedral, where the launch video was filmed. A motto taken from the Sheffield coat of arms - “Deo Adjuvante Labor Proficit,” roughly translated as “With God's help our labour is successful” is also featured inside the neck of the jerseys.

On-sale details will be confirmed by the club soon but the shirt went down well online. Gem Tollerfield said: “That is absolutely gorgeous,” while Reagan Wilks added: “Thing of beauty that.” Chris Wood tweeted: “I haven't bought a shirt for years but I'm having that one,” and Dan Hirst posted: “Someone tweet saying we need some players to wear it, don't think anyone has yet.”

1 . New Blades third kit The shirt features a simplified version of the Blades badge | Nick Eagle Photo Sales

2 . New Blades third kit The third kit is accompanied by a classy black goalkeeper jersey as well | Nick Eagle Photo Sales

3 . New Blades third kit The women's version of the kit will be teamed with maroon shorts | Nick Eagle Photo Sales