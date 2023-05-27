Sheffield United will be playing in the Premier League again next season and they will know all 19 of their opponents for next season by the end of the weekend.

Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be joining the Blades and Burnley in the top flight while two of Leeds United, Everton and Southampton will drop down to the second tier along with Southampton. One thing is for certain, bigger clubs in the top flight means bigger attendances but that won’t concern United too much as they have been one of the best supported clubs in the Championship this season.