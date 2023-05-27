News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day

Final 2022/23 EFL Championship attendance table - how Sheffield United compare to Sunderland, Luton Town and more - gallery

The EFL Championship season officially comes to an end at Wembley today when Luton Town and Coventry City go head-to-head in the play-off final.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 27th May 2023, 10:45 BST

Sheffield United will be playing in the Premier League again next season and they will know all 19 of their opponents for next season by the end of the weekend.

Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be joining the Blades and Burnley in the top flight while two of Leeds United, Everton and Southampton will drop down to the second tier along with Southampton. One thing is for certain, bigger clubs in the top flight means bigger attendances but that won’t concern United too much as they have been one of the best supported clubs in the Championship this season.

Here is how the final 2022/23 EFL Championship average home attendance table looks (statistics via Transfermarkt):

Average attendance: 9,854

1. 24th: Luton Town

Average attendance: 9,854

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 10,515

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,515

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 11,621

3. 22nd: Blackpool

Average attendance: 11,621

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 12,070

4. 21st: Wigan

Average attendance: 12,070

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Luton TownSunderlandCoventry City