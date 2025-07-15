10 famous Sheffield United fans - including WWE legend and global athletes and musicians

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 16:19 BST

There are a lot of famous faces that are associated with Sheffield United, including athletes, actors, musicians and even a WWE legend.

Many support the team associated with where they are born, some have different reasons for supporting the Blades, and one listed below even has a soft spot for both sides of the Sheffield divide...

These are 10 of the famous Sheffield United supporters who will be hoping their side kick on next season under new manager Ruben Selles as they aim to make the jump back up to the Premier League.

The Def Leppard frontman is a big Sheffield United fan, having been born in the city in 1959

1. Joe Elliott, Def Leppard singer

The Def Leppard frontman is a big Sheffield United fan, having been born in the city in 1959 | Getty Images Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The English actor supports Sheffield United as they were the closest club to his home growing up but has admitted to having a soft spot for cross-city rivals Wednesday as well.

2. Michael Palin, Actor and Comedian

The English actor supports Sheffield United as they were the closest club to his home growing up but has admitted to having a soft spot for cross-city rivals Wednesday as well. Photo: Submitted

Former world champion boxer Kell Brook is a well-known Sheffield United supporter. He is a Sheffield-born boxer and has even fought at Bramall Lane

3. Kell Brook, Boxer

Former world champion boxer Kell Brook is a well-known Sheffield United supporter. He is a Sheffield-born boxer and has even fought at Bramall Lane Photo: The Star

Sheffield-born professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick is a keen football fan and lifelong Sheffield United fan.

4. Matt Fitzpatrick, Golfer

Sheffield-born professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick is a keen football fan and lifelong Sheffield United fan. | Getty Images Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

