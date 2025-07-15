Many support the team associated with where they are born, some have different reasons for supporting the Blades, and one listed below even has a soft spot for both sides of the Sheffield divide...
These are 10 of the famous Sheffield United supporters who will be hoping their side kick on next season under new manager Ruben Selles as they aim to make the jump back up to the Premier League.
1. Joe Elliott, Def Leppard singer
The Def Leppard frontman is a big Sheffield United fan, having been born in the city in 1959 | Getty Images Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2. Michael Palin, Actor and Comedian
The English actor supports Sheffield United as they were the closest club to his home growing up but has admitted to having a soft spot for cross-city rivals Wednesday as well. Photo: Submitted
3. Kell Brook, Boxer
Former world champion boxer Kell Brook is a well-known Sheffield United supporter. He is a Sheffield-born boxer and has even fought at Bramall Lane Photo: The Star
4. Matt Fitzpatrick, Golfer
Sheffield-born professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick is a keen football fan and lifelong Sheffield United fan. | Getty Images Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
