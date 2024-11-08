24 famous fans of Sheffield United & Sheffield Wednesday as Steel City divide present across music, TV and sport

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 20:00 BST

There are plenty of famous names and faces who support both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

The highly-anticipated Steel City derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday kicks off on Sunday as the two clubs meet for the first time in over five years. The last three meetings have all ended 0-0 with the Blades the last to win a derby after securing a 4-2 victory at Hillsborough back in September of 2017.

United were relegated from the Premier League last term and once Wednesday had secured their Championship status, excitement started to build over the prospect of the club’s coming face to face once more. The contest, which will take place at Bramall Lane, is sold out. Both clubs have been backed by some famous faces over the years and below we take a look at some of the most well-known people who support the clubs. From TV to Hollywood and music to all variety of sport - there are plenty of big names who back both teams.

Being from Sheffield, the Arctic Monkeys frontman is a Sheffield Wednesday fan but he and his bandmates are also known to have a love for Celtic as well.

1. Alex Turner, musician - Sheffield Wednesday

Being from Sheffield, the Arctic Monkeys frontman is a Sheffield Wednesday fan but he and his bandmates are also known to have a love for Celtic as well. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Best known as a key member of ITV's popular quiz show, The Chase. he has been regularly pictured at Bramall Lane over the years.

2. Mark Labbett, TV star - Sheffield United

Best known as a key member of ITV's popular quiz show, The Chase. he has been regularly pictured at Bramall Lane over the years. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Reverend and the Makers frontman is a lifelong Owls supporter.

3. Jon McClure, musician - Sheffield Wednesday

The Reverend and the Makers frontman is a lifelong Owls supporter. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
The England cricketer was born in Sheffield and came through the ranks at Sheffield Collegiate CC. He became England Test captain in February 2017.

4. Joe Root, cricketer - Sheffield United

The England cricketer was born in Sheffield and came through the ranks at Sheffield Collegiate CC. He became England Test captain in February 2017. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice