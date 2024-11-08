The highly-anticipated Steel City derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday kicks off on Sunday as the two clubs meet for the first time in over five years. The last three meetings have all ended 0-0 with the Blades the last to win a derby after securing a 4-2 victory at Hillsborough back in September of 2017.

United were relegated from the Premier League last term and once Wednesday had secured their Championship status, excitement started to build over the prospect of the club’s coming face to face once more. The contest, which will take place at Bramall Lane, is sold out. Both clubs have been backed by some famous faces over the years and below we take a look at some of the most well-known people who support the clubs. From TV to Hollywood and music to all variety of sport - there are plenty of big names who back both teams.