'Fair result' as record-breaking crowd sees Sheffield United Women lose out to Liverpool

Blades boss Neil Redfearn described the 2-0 defeat to the Reds as ‘a fair result’ with first-half goals from Charlotte Wardlaw and the in-form Leanne Kiernan enough to hand Matt Beard’s side all three points.

“It was probably a fair result and I thought we struggled to come to terms with them,” Redfearn said afterwards.

"They moved the ball about really well, obviously got their two goals and got their noses in front.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the second half, we were much better and it was a much closer affair, they didn’t look as dangerous on the break. We had our moments but we just lacked that bit of quality in the final third which is unlike us.

"I thought our girls competed well and I’m super proud of them. They put a performance in and that’s all I can ask.

“Once you start opening up against a good side, they find the spaces between.

“They’ve invested heavily and can compete at the next level.

Leighanne Robe of Liverpool challenges Lucy Watson of Sheffield United during the The FA Women's Championship match at Bramall Lane. Darren Staples / Sportimage

“It’s an experience for the girls coming to play at Bramall Lane and obviously they’re disappointed because they wanted to put in a performance.”

The Reds showed their intent from the first whistle.

Jasmine Matthews went close inside 90 seconds, heading narrowly over from a Taylor Hinds free-kick after finding herself free inside the box.

Five minutes later though and the deadlock was broken when Charlotte Wardlaw made a surging run down the right wing before curling an effort over Fran Kitching into the far corner.

Lucy Watson of Sheffield United shoots past Niamh Fahey of Liverpool during the The FA Women's Championship match at Bramall Lane. Darren Staples / Sportimage

The Blades were punished for their slow start – Lucy Watson getting their first real chance after 26 minutes, finding the side-netting from a tight angle.

Despite United growing into the match, the Reds got their second on 37 minutes.

Rachel Furness’ dangerous cross found Leanne Kiernan who nodded home from close range for her third goal of the season.

Liverpool nearly made it three before the break, Hinds having a close-range shot blocked before Georgia Robert denied Kiernan on the line.

Charlotte Wardlaw challenges Charlotte Newsham of Sheffield United during the The FA Women's Championship match at Bramall Lane. Darren Staples / Sportimage

The second half lacked the same quality as Liverpool sat on their two-goal lead.

After breaking clear in the box Courtney Sweetman-Kirk rattled the post on 69 minutes only to be ruled offside.

The Reds went close late on from a corner with United lucky to clear a goalmouth scramble that looked like a certain goal for the visitors.

Liverpool defender Charlotte Wardlaw admitted it was an honour to hit her first goal for the club at Bramall Lane in front of the big crowd.

“I wasn’t really expecting to score anytime soon as I’m more expected to provide goals so it’s pretty crazy, she said.

“It feels quite surreal and obviously it’s a great stadium to score my first professional goal in.

The highest ever recorded crowd for a FA Championship match of 4,100 fans turned out for the The FA Women's Championship match at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We’ve been working on crosses and getting the ball out wide and ready to attack.

“I saw the pressure on the outside of me so thought to take a touch in. I couldn’t see any options and so I stopped on the ball and saw a chance on goal.

“I saw that the keeper was off her line so it was going to be hard for her to get anything on it.”

On the win, she added: “It gives us great confidence going into our next away fixtures and hopefully we can bring that into our home fixtures too.

“[Matt Beard] Beardy told us to make our first touches and our first tackles, we had to be on it and match their fight.”

Sheffield United: (4-4-2): Kitching; Newsham, Robert, Lipka, Sweetman-Kirk, Cusack, Watson, Clarke, Walton, Rayner, Bradley-Auckland.

Subs: Bourne for Walton 66, Paul for Newsham 85, Wilcock for Walton 96.

Not used: Wilson, Wilcock, Syme, Taylor, Docherty, Clarke.

Liverpool: (5-2-3): Laws; Wardlaw, Robe, Fahey, Matthews, Kiernan, Furness, Lawley, Hinds, Holland, Daniels.

Subs: Kearns for Furness 76, Walters for Lawley 76, Hodson for Kiernan 86, Humphrey for Hodson 96.

Not used: Roberts, Bailey, Foster, Moore, Parry.

Referee: Magdalena Golba

Attendance: 4,100