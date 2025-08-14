Faceless Sheffield United ownership should take note of wind direction amid frustration amongst fanbase

Seeing football club owners in the news is bad news and you don’t particularly want to hear from them regularly either. Especially if things are going well. Which means that the team, the manager and players are rightly the main focus.

But it’s such a fine balance. When a club embarks on as radical a change of course as Sheffield United undertook this summer, invisibility is not ideal. Either for the supporters or the owners themselves. Or for a manager with a hard act to follow in Ruben Selles who, although I felt he did himself no favours with his on-pitch team address after last Saturday’s wretched start, deserves backing, time and patience.

Low profile has been the modus operandi from the off by COH Sports. Nothing overtly wrong in that and you could argue that the absence of personal ego is a good thing. But I do think they should take note of which way the wind’s blowing ahead of the football regulator era where fans’ interests will hopefully be better promoted.

Little has been seen of key board members Steven Rosen and Helmy Etoukhy, who represent numerous unknown investors likely to number in tens. It’s that spread of ownership, allied to communication only by very occasional statement, which means there’s nothing more than the vaguest idea about how the group operates.

And it’s probable that no single board figure is driving decisions, leaving the club effectively in the hands of chief executive Stephen Bettis. And that’s far better than a remote dictatorship (you might find an example nearby!)

No question that Bettis is an experienced and able administrator, though it’s uncertain how much authority he has to call the shots. Certainly it took three weeks for the club to come up with a collective decision, likely precluding Bettis, on changing the manager.

Hopefully transfer processes will be less unwieldy as United, following sales, face pressure to strengthen the squad in the face of interest in other assets like Gus Hamer, Tyrese Campbell and Michael Cooper.

Without guidance from the board other than an intangible reference to a “change of culture”, it’s hard for fans to get behind a regime that has many faces but is essentially faceless. It didn’t help that professional poker player James Bord was known to be an influential adviser in the early stages.

Of course, Bramall Lane is no stranger to absentee owners and distant control, having experienced the same from Prince Abdullah. It’s not just here. There seems to be a trend, especially with foreign ownership, where the real movers and shakers are seldom seen or publicly accountable.

Wouldn’t some sort of presence be preferable? People would just like to get to know them a bit better, that’s all. Meantime, we wait to see how all this pans out with barely a clue on which to form an opinion.