FA Cup Ratings: Billy Sharp back on the goal trail - but who was Sheffield United's Star man in their 1-0 victory over Preston North End?

It won't live long in the memory, but Sheffield United booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Preston North End at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp was the matchwinner with a second-half penalty, but who was The Star's man of the match? Danny Hall gives his view.

Simon Moore - 8. Made excellent saves to deny Johnson and Moult, and showed tackling prowess his defenders would be proud of to prevent Moult from breaking clear

George Baldock - 7. On the wrong end of a few baffling decisions, but was always a threat down the right hand side with his pace and trickery

Ben Heneghan - 8. A contender for man of the match if he hadn't been replaced after an hour. Calm on the ball and dealt with everything that was thrown his way

Richard Stearman - 7. A class act, both on and off the ball. Repelled Preston with ease and then can deliver a 30-yard ball almost where he wants it, with either foot.

Jake Wright - 7. Rarely ventured forward, as you'd expect, but defensively very solid and helps organise those around him very well

Daniel Lafferty - 7. Solid rather than spectacular but made a few good attacking surges and almost scored early in the second half, Rudd saving well

John Fleck - 7. Walking a tightrope, on the verge of 10 bookings and a two-game ban, but came through unscathed. Tried to dictate play but wasn't quite his day

John Lundstram - 7. Always wanted the ball and a few moments of quality and energy, but for the most part he struggled to impose himself

Mark Duffy - 7. Wasteful with a few set-pieces and was visibly frustrated with himself, but always showed for the ball and was a threat throughout the game

Billy Sharp - 7. Worked tirelessly on his return to the team, won the penalty and then converted it with no problems at all. Has he done enough to stay in the team against Villa?

Clayton Donaldson - 6. Needed a little more composure when played through early on and crossed for Sharp. Had a quiet game and made way for Evans

Subs: Chris Basham - 7. Superb ball for the move that saw Sharp win the decisive penalty. Offered more going forward than Heneghan

Ched Evans - 6. Lifted the crowd on his first appearance since September after being out with ankle surgery, and showed a few glimpses but needs match sharpness

Enda Stevens - Came on for the final minute or so and didn't touch the ball as United sealed their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Preston: Rudd 7, Fisher 6 (Woods 68, 6), Huntington 6, Clarke 6, Earl 6, Horgan 6 (Barkhuizen 59, 6), Johnson 7, Browne 6, Welsh 6 (Hugill 68, 6), Bodin 5, Moult 6. Not used: Gallagher, Spurr, Maxwell, Robinson.

Referee: Graham Scott - 5.