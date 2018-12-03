FA CUP DRAW: Third-round ties for Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers plus FULL third-round draw

Have your say

Rotherham United will travel to Premier League champions Manchester City in the pick of the FA Cup third round ties for our local clubs.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday are at home to Luton while United face Barnet at home.

Doncaster Rovers are away at Championship side Preston while Barnsley were drawn away at Premier League Burnley.

Elsewhere, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have been handed FA Cup third round trips to lower league opposition.

Spurs, who lost Sunday's Premier League derby at the Emirates Stadium 4-2, will travel to either League Two Tranmere or National League North Southport.

The Gunners are on the road too, with the winners of the second round replay between National League Solihull Moors and League One Blackpool waiting in the wings.

Full third round draw:

Bolton Wanderers vs Walsall or Sunderland

Millwall vs Hull City

Gillingham vs Cardiff City

Brentford vs Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town

Manchester United vs Reading

Everton vs Lincoln City

Tranmere or Southport vs Tottenham

Preston vs Doncaster Rovers

Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town

Derby County vs Southampton

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

Wrexham or Newport vs Leicester City

Fulham vs Oldham

Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City

Solihull Moors or Blackpool vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Rotherham United

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton

West Ham vs Birmingham City

Woking vs Watford

Burnley vs Barnsley

QPR vs Leeds United

Sheffield United vs Barnet

Norwich City vs Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood vs AFC Wimbledon

West Brom vs Wigan

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough or Bradford

Wolves vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Swansea City