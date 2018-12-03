FA CUP DRAW: Third-round ties for Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers plus FULL third-round draw

Rotherham United will travel to Premier League champions Manchester City in the pick of the FA Cup third round ties for our local clubs.
Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday are at home to Luton while United face Barnet at home.
Doncaster Rovers are away at Championship side Preston while Barnsley were drawn away at Premier League Burnley.
Elsewhere, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have been handed FA Cup third round trips to lower league opposition.
Spurs, who lost Sunday's Premier League derby at the Emirates Stadium 4-2, will travel to either League Two Tranmere or National League North Southport.
The Gunners are on the road too, with the winners of the second round replay between National League Solihull Moors and League One Blackpool waiting in the wings.
Full third round draw:
Bolton Wanderers vs Walsall or Sunderland
Millwall vs Hull City
Gillingham vs Cardiff City
Brentford vs Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town
Manchester United vs Reading
Everton vs Lincoln City
Tranmere or Southport vs Tottenham
Preston vs Doncaster Rovers
Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town
Derby County vs Southampton
Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town
Wrexham or Newport vs Leicester City
Fulham vs Oldham
Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City
Solihull Moors or Blackpool vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Rotherham United
AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton
West Ham vs Birmingham City
Woking vs Watford
Burnley vs Barnsley
QPR vs Leeds United
Sheffield United vs Barnet
Norwich City vs Portsmouth
Guiseley or Fleetwood vs AFC Wimbledon
West Brom vs Wigan
Middlesbrough vs Peterborough or Bradford
Wolves vs Liverpool
Aston Villa vs Swansea City