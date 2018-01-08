Search

FA CUP DRAW: Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday handed home ties in fourth round of FA Cup

Wednesday and United are in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been made - and both Sheffield clubs have been handed home ties.

Sheffield Wednesday will play Stevenage or Reading in their fourth-round tie if they beat Carlisle in their third-round replay, while United will face Championship rivals Preston at Bramall Lane.

United booked their place in the fourth round by beating Ipswich Town 1-0 last weekend, thanks to Nathan Thomas' stunner, but Wednesday must overcome Carlisle in a replay after their 0-0 draw at Brunton Park. The sides meet again a week tomorrow, at Hillsborough.

Liverpool will face West Brom, Yeovil will host Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Newport County.

Fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of January 26-29.

Full draw: Liverpool v West Brom, Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester, Huddersfield v Birmingham, Notts County v Wolves or Swansea, Yeovil v Manchester United, Carlisle or Sheffield Weds v Stevenage or Reading, Cardiff or Mansfield v Manchester City, MK Dons v Coventry, Millwall v Rochdale, Southampton v Watford, Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace, Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham, Hull v Nottingham Forest, Newport County v Tottenham, Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle, Sheffield United v Preston.