Exc: Sheffield United make transfer move for promotion-winning veteran after recent Sheffield Wednesday links

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have made a move to sign promotion-winning veteran Ben Mee as a potential solution to their central defensive issues, The Star can reveal. The 35-year-old is without a club after leaving Premier League side Brentford when his contract expired earlier this summer.

The veteran centre-half, who won promotion from the Championship in 2015/16 during his time with Burnley, had been linked with United’s city rivals Wednesday earlier this window but played down the interest recently on an appearance on Radio 5 Live, admitting he didn’t know where the rumours had come from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, speaking over the weekend, he revealed he was waiting for a call back from a manager about his potential next move, although he declined to elaborate any further. We understand that Mee has been invited to train with United, with a view to potentially joining the Blades.

Mee played 11 times for Brentford last term, seven of those games coming in the Premier League, and with well over 400 career appearances on his CV he would offer the Blades some welcome experience and leadership after a series of transfer moves left their squad light on both.

Exc: Sheffield United make transfer move for promotion-winning veteran after recent Sheffield Wednesday links

Boss Ruben Selles is seeking at least two central defensive reinforcements before the window shuts on September 1, with a player also capable of covering at right-back on the agenda as well. United have been linked with Ben Godfrey of Atalanta and Nils Zatterstrom of Malmo, along with Hull City’s Charlie Hughes and Coventry City man Bobby Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News broke last week of a move for Thomas but City need defensive reinforcements of their own before they would even consider sanctioning Thomas’s exit. Boss Frank Lampard was tight-lipped about Thomas’s future at the weekend, after an eventful 5-3 win at Derby County that saw Thomas score, help set up another, concede a penalty and then fail to clear the ball properly for one of Derby’s goals.

Asked by CoventryLive about United’s interest in Thomas, Lampard said: “I’ve got no comment on that.” Asked if he could either confirm or deny the reports, he added apologetically: “No.”