Ex-Sheffield United trio Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker have been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next week’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Maguire and Walker have been used regularly since the ex-Middlesbrough player took over the Three Lions. Maguire played all five games at the World Cup in Qatar as England reached the last eight before being knocked out by beaten finalists France.

Walker almost missed the World Cup through injury and was absent for the first two group games as England beat Iran 6-2 and drew 0-0 with the USA.

He started the final group game as the Three Lions sent Wales home with a 3-0 victory before being subbed off after 57 minutes. He played the full 90 minutes in both knockout games.

Ramsdale has become a more recent inclusion in the England side. He has three caps and one clean sheet at international level. All three players started their careers with the Blades, with Maguire making over 100 appearances before joining Hull City.

England 25-man squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)