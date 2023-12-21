Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp has returned to the EFL Championship after agreeing to join Hull City on a contract until the end of the season, with his move to East Yorkshire to be made official on January 1.

The striker left Bramall Lane at the end of last campaign after playing a key role in the Blades' promotion as well as being a part of the side that reached the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Sharp made close to 400 appearances in three spells with United, having also represented the likes of Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers, Nottingham Forest and most recently joined MLS side LA Galaxy after leaving South Yorkshire.

He left the California outfit at the end of the 2023 MLS season, and has been without a club since. However, he has now secured his return to football and Hull boss Liam Rosenior feels the move is a no brainer, given Sharp's vast experience at Championship level.

Rosenior said: "I’m so happy. It’s the ultimate no-brainer. We’ve got an exciting, young, attacking group of players but what I found in my experience of promotion, and Billy has five, is that when you get to April and May, you need people who have been there, seen it and done it.

“That can be on the pitch and off the pitch with words in the dressing room. Wherever Billy has been, he’s scored goals – and at crucial moments in games. To bring in someone of his quality and experience is of huge benefit to the club.”