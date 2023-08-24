News you can trust since 1887
Danny Hall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST

Former Sheffield United record signing Luke Freeman is on the lookout for a new club after the decision was taken to terminate his contract at Luton Town by mutual consent. Freeman played 26 times for the Hatters after joining them last season as a free agent.

The former QPR man became United’s record signing after they were last promoted to the top-flight, but suffered a frustrating spell at Bramall Lane with injuries before leaving last summer. He was a member of the Luton squad that won promotion to the Premier League last season but was not in the squad for their only game of the season so far.

A Luton statement today read: “Luton Town can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Luke Freeman to be released from his contract by mutual consent. The 31-year-old midfielder was signed by Nathan Jones as a free agent last summer and played a big role in the first half of the 2022/23 season.

“Freeman made 26 appearances for the Hatters, scoring twice – in the wins away at Cardiff City and at home to his former club QPR – to contribute to our promotion to the Premier League. We would like to thank Luke for his efforts last season and wish him all the best for his future career.”

