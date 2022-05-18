Defender Bright and goalkeeper Reobuck went head-to-head in the FA Cup final last weekend with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively and will join up with their international teammates at St. George’s Park from Monday May 30.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman is expected to name a final group of 23 players next month.

Millie Bright (second left) and Ellie Roebuck (right) in action for England in 2020 (photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images).

The deadline for participating nations to confirm their squads is Sunday 26 June.

Killamarsh-born Bright enjoyed a double-winning season with Chelsea, who lifted the WSL title and FA Cup.

Roebuck, from Beighton, helped Manchester City to a third-placed WSL finish and League Cup success.

This summer's Women's Euros will take place in England from 6 to 31 July.

Sheffield is set to host the current European champions Holland throughout the competition as well as the national team of Sweden.

Both sides are among the tournament favourites and will play each other at Bramall Lane – the home of Sheffield United – on Saturday 9 July (8pm kick-off).

Bramall Lane will stage three group games in total as well as the semi-final for England’s side of the draw, meaning the Lionesses could play in Sheffield.

Three group-stage matches and a quarter-final clash will also take place at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.

The tournament is set to be the biggest women’s sporting event in European history, based on ticket sales.