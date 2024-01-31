Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock is reportedly being considered for the vacant Aberdeen job. The Scottish club are without a manager after making the decision to part ways with former Blade Barry Robson on Wednesday on the back of winning just six games this season.

It seems they're moving quickly in their hunt to find a replacement, though, and according to the Press and Journal, they are mulling over Warnock as a possible. The report claims the Dons are looking for an experienced figure to lead them through the rest of the campaign on an interim basis, and Warnock is certainly that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen are currently eighth in the Scottish Premiership table but finishing inside the top six before the league splits is still a possibility and that would surely be the aim for any new manager. Warnock is someone who is capable of making an impact quickly and it claimed the club may have already asked the question to sound him out.

Warnock, who known to be based in the south west of England, has never managed north of the border but after leaving Huddersfield Town in September, he left the door open for a return to management later in the season. He has since been linked with a number of jobs and he is high on the odds list to take over once more at Huddersfield following Darren Moore's sacking, but, as of yet, he is yet to take up what would be his 20th job in management having started out in 1980 with Gainsborough Trinity.

Warnock has had notable spells with Notts County, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough since then.

Speaking about the decision to sack Robson, and his assistant Steve Agnew, who spent time at Sheffield Wednesday previously, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: "Although it has been a difficult call, the board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Barry earned the right to be Aberdeen manager and knew the high level of expectation we had when he took the role.

"We gave Barry as much time and support as we possibly could in the hope, and expectation, he could return us to the league form we witnessed in the spring of last year.