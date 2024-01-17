Ex-Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock among favourites for EFL managerial vacancy

Neil Warnock is one of the bookmakers' favourites for the vacant job at League Two club Notts County

Neil Warnock has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield Town

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock is considered to be one of the favourites to become the next Notts County manager. The League Two outfit are still without a manager after losing Luke Williams to Swansea City earlier this month.

Williams spent a season and a half with the Magpies after joining the club in June 2022 and it's fair to say he made his mark, leading them out of non-league and up into the League Two play-off places. Ultimately, though, County are looking to move on from Williams now and they'll be keen to make an appointment sooner rather than later, with Jim O'Brien taking the role on in a caretaker guise for the time being.

Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard is the favourite with the bookmakers with odds of 11/8 for the 43-year-old to get the job. But, former Blades boss Warnock isn't far behind on the list.

In fact, the same company rate Warnock as third favourite with odds of 5/2 being offered at the time of writing. Warnock has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield Town earlier this season and hasn't officially ruled himself out of taking up another role, despite being 75-years-old.

Of course, Warnock has managed Notts County previously and he is still well remembered at Meadow Lane after winning successive promotions with the club to take them from the old Third Division to the First between 1989 and 1991. He couldn't keep the Magpies in the top flight, though, and they were relegated the season before the formation of the Premier League.