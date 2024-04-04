Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has officially announced his retirement from football management. Warnock was one of those linked with the managerial position at Championship club Plymouth Argyle earlier this week following the club's decision to part ways with Ian Foster.

However, the Pilgrims, who are situated close to Warnock's home in the south west, have opted to hand the club's director of football Neil Dewsnip the reins until the end of the season as they battle against relegation, despite Warnock being willing to step in at Home Park.

Instead, the former Blades boss claims to now be happily retired, calling time on a managerial career that has spanned 44 years.

"They’ve already decided what they’re going to do," Warnock told Talksport about the Plymouth job. "I would’ve helped them but they’re going with Neil Dewsnip, who’s the director of football, and the coach Kevin Nancekivell, and they’ve been there a while so they know the players. They’ve got some good players.

"Listen, I’m retired now. I would’ve done [helped them] but not now. It’s all done and dusted now and I’m looking forward to going round some of the islands. I’ve got some bucket lists now."

Unfortunately, Warnock's last spell on the touchline was short-lived, with his stint at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen lasting a little over a month. Warnock took the job in February on an interim basis but stepped away in March with two cup tie wins and two draws all he had to show for his efforts north of the border.

The 75-year-old started his managerial career with Gainsborough Trinity in 1980 and went on to have notable spells with Burton Albion, Scarborough, Notts County, Huddersfield Town, Plymouth Argyle, QPR, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.