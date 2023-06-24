Barnsley are seeking a new manager following the departure of Michael Duff

Duff left Oakwell one year into a three-year contract after being snapped up by Championship side Swansea City. Duff enjoyed an impressive season in South Yorkshire, guiding the Tykes to the League One play-off final which they lost to the Owls.

A Barnsley statement on Thursday read: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Michael Duff has today left his position as Head Coach to join Swansea City.

“Despite being offered an improved deal and contract extension prior to received interest, Duff has decided to join the Welsh outfit with two years remaining on his deal at Oakwell.”

Club Chairman, Neerav Parekh, said: "As a board, we'd like to thank Michael for all his efforts over the last year. We'd also like to appreciate the professional way in which he behaved once Swansea triggered the release clause, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Moore and Wilder are both out of work, with the former Owls boss making a shock departure from Hillsborough earlier this week.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told swfc.co.uk: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways. The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club. Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

Wilder spent the final months of the season at Watford after joining the Championship club on a short-term deal. It was not renewed upon it’s expiry.

Ex-Cheltenham Town and Barnsley player Martin Devaney is the favourite with the bookies to be appointed at Oakwell, having taken caretaker charge during 2022.

Next Barnsley manager odds (correct as of 10.30am, June 24)

Martin Devaney - 5/4

Darren Moore - 5/2

Steve Cotterill - 6/1

Chris Wilder - 8/1

Danny Cowley - 16/1

Darren Sarll - 16/1

Kevin Phillips - 20/1

Dave Challinor - 20/1