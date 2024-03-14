Former Sheffield United man Sander Berge believes one win could be all it takes to kickstart Burnley's push for survival. Berge has been with the Clarets since swapping Bramall Lane for Turf Moor in the summer but he hasn't been able to help Vincent Kompany's side launch a real push for survival this season.

Burnley and the Blades occupy the final two spots in the Premier League table and with 10 games to go, they are both 10 points adrift of safety after finding the going in the top flight extremely tough. However, Burnley have the chance to move three points closer to securing another season of top flight football this weekend as they host Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

With United not playing again until after the international break due to their game with Manchester United being postponed, it's a chance for them to kick themselves away from the very bottom of the table and they'll be sure to keep a close eye on the clash between 18th placed Luton Town and 17th Nottingham Forest, too.

"That's the mindset and that comes from the top," Berge told the BBC. "We're coming out and we're on the front foot. We've had a lot of close games where there's been fine margins, the West Ham game, when you're 2-0 up, you can't say anything else other than that is a missed opportunity."

He added: "It was a tough start for everyone. Many of us were new to the league and needed time to gel together, we haven't been fortunate enough to get two wins on the bounce and really get going. That obviously builds up a little bit, you try to figure out how to win games, it's just that final piece.

"The Premier League and the Championship are two very different leagues, it's like day and night. It's easy to say that with us, Sheffield and Luton being in the bottom three that the gap is big, but it's for us to show that we can get better and do better. You can't hide away from the fact that the top six, teams are just getting better."

Asked why he decided to leave the Blades following the club's promotion from the Championship last season, Berge said: "Obviously it was an interesting year last year with Sheffield United, big games against Burnley, but I admired them a lot. It just suited me, the DNA of the club.