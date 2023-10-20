One former Sheffield United player is being backed for his first job in management

Former Sheffield United midfielder Kevin McDonald is now the odds-on 1/3 favourite to be appointed permanent manager at Bradford City.

The 34-year-old was named as interim boss following the sacking of Mark Hughes earlier this month and has since oversaw three-straight wins in all competitions. Hughes was dismissed following a 2-1 loss at Tranmere Rovers while McDonald has steered Bradford to 1-0 victories over Swindon Town and AFC Wimbledon in League Two as well as a Football League Trophy win over Grimsby Town.

Speaking about his time in charge so far, the ex-Blades man said: “The main thing for me is that I’m enjoying it. I didn’t know how I would take to it. But it’s still a strange situation. One day, I’m wearing the green training top and the next minute I’m in blue – but it’s good fun.

“I always want to bring a relaxed and fun environment to be around. We work hard when it’s time (to), but in between that I’ve always been a player who loves a laugh and a joke. That’s the way it will always be as long as I’m in charge here.”

McDonald joined Sheffield United in 2011 after leaving Burnley and spent two years at Bramall Lane before joining Wolves and then Fulham. The 34-year-old made 91 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, chipping in with five goals and nine assists. He had arrived at Bradford on a free transfer in the summer on a two-year deal and has been combining his playing duties with his new-found management role.

Midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe, who scored the winning goal in the win over Wimbledon, has admitted he would like to see McDonald handed the permanent position at Valley Parade.

Osadebe told Telegraph & Argus : “I don’t know what happens up there but everyone’s behind him 100 per cent. “Whether he gets it or not, we know what’s demanded of us but we’d love to see him get it. He’s different, he’s what we would like. He’s an honest guy, he demands the standards are high and everyone’s bought into it. We all have our ideals and they come together with us.