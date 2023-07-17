Ethan Ampadu is close to joining Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Leeds United on a permanent deal worth around £7m, according to reports.

The Chelsea defender spent the 2020-21 Premier League season on loan at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United, as he made 29 appearances for the Blades as they were relegated from the top flight.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports a deal has been agreed for Ampadu to become the Whites first signing of the summer, as former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke prepares to take charge of his first season at Elland Road.

Farke was appointed Leeds manager on a four-year deal earlier this month following the club’s decision to part ways with Sam Allardyce at the end of his short-term contract.

Ampadu is a product of the Exeter City academy and made his professional debut for the Devon outfit aged just 15 in an EFL Cup match in August 2016.

He joined Chelsea in 2017 but has made just 12 senior appearances for the Stamford Bridge club. After leaving the Blades in 2021, he spent the following campaign on loan at Venezia in Italy. He was sent out on loan again last term, heading back to Italy with Spezia Calcio.

The 22-year-old has already racked up an impressive 44 caps for Wales and has one year remaining on his Chelsea contract after penning a new three-year deal in August 2021.

Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday renew their rivalry early in the Championship campaign as the Yorkshire foes clash at Elland Road on September 2.

The Whites were relegated from the second tier after finishing 19th as the Blades were promoted after finishing second in the Championship. The Owls came up via the League One play-offs, with dramatic wins over Peterborough United and Barnsley to seal their return to the Championship.