Luke Thomas has linked up with Middlesbrough after leaving Sheffield United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Ex-Sheffield United loanee Luke Thomas is keen to make his mark after joining Middlesbrough until the end of the season. Thomas spent the first half of the campaign with the Blades in the Premier League after joining the club on loan from Leicester City and featured regularly under Paul Heckingbottom.

He struggled for minutes under current boss Chris Wilder, though, following the change of stewardship and the decision was made to bring his loan to a premature end and open up another loan spot at Bramall Lane, which could be filled before the end of the transfer window. With Thomas unlikely to feature under Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, too, the Championship table toppers allowed the full-back to leave once more last week, this time joining Michael Carrick's Boro.

The Teesside outfit are currently 11th in the second tier but just three points behind the top six pace and, following on from his Blades disappointment, Thomas will be keen to make a lasting impact at the Riverside Stadium.

"I'm really happy to get this deal over now and really happy to join the club," he told the club website. "I can't wait to get started. To be honest it wasn't really something that had been brought up much. But when it did come up, it came to my head that I'd like to join and it happened quite thick and fast. It was done in three days.

"It was something I really wanted to start and hopefully we can go on a journey together.

"Any player wants to play as many games as they possibly can. It's obviously a decision that I had to think about, whether I'm going to play or not. Hopefully I can get as many games as possible and do well for the club."

Thomas will have to wait until this weekend to make his debut for Boro with the club hosting local rivals Sunderland on Sunday afternoon. Given the opponent, only a win will do for Carrick's side, but they know three points would provide a huge boost to their promotion hopes.