Ex-Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire mocks Croatia with hilarious tweet after England’s Nations League win

Ex-Sheffield United man Harry Maguire has been back at it with top Twitter banter again as he celebrated England’s progression to the UEFA Nations League finals.

The Leicester City defender, who was unable to play for the Three Lions over the international break due to a knee injury, jumped on board with the “don’t say it” craze on the social media site after England defeated Croatia 2-1 at Wembley.

After the match, Maguire wrote: “Delighted to win the Nations Group! Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it – It’s coming home”.

‘It’s Coming Home’ fever gripped the nation in the summer as Gareth Southgate’s team advanced to the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia before being knocked out by Croatia.

But Croatian players have since criticised the song, suggesting England’s players and fans were arrogant and credited the song for giving them extra motivation to win the semi-final.

Harry Maguire

It looks like England have had the last laugh though, after they won Sunday’s make or break Nations League clash at Wembley thanks to goals from Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane.

They will play in the finals stages of the new competition in summer 2019 along with Switzerland, hosts Portugal and either France or the Netherlands.

The Three Lions added insult to injury by blasting ‘It’s Coming Home’ over the tannoy at Wembley at full time as England’s players celebrated the win.

Fellow former Blades player Kyle Walker also took to Twitter to express his delight at the win in humorous fashion, writing: “UEFA Nations League™️ Group A4 winners. Still can’t believe it.”