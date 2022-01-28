The Blades have already beaten Women's Super League opposition this season, overcoming Aston Villa in the League Cup, and Paul says they are confident of claiming another top-flight scalp.

"Anything can happen in a cup,” said the 23-year-old, formerly of Manchester City, ahead of the fourth round tie at Bramall Lane.

Sunday’s FA Cup clash against West Ham United will be another good litmus test for Sheffield United, according to Blades defender Alethea Paul (right). Photo: James Wilson/Sportimage

"You have got nothing to lose so you go all out.

"It will be tough either way but if we stick together I think we can do it. It’s the buzz of being at Bramall Lane as well, hopefully we can rise to the occasion.

"It’s good to show where we either need to go, or where we are at. We can see if we’re not far off, or nearly there.”

Manchester-based Paul spent eight years in the Manchester United academy before crossing the divide aged 16 to sign for City, where she made her professional debut and played alongside the likes Lucy Bronze, Nikita Paris and Toni Duggan.

“As soon as I arrived there I had never seen anything like it,” she recalled.

"It was crazy to me. It was really good to see and it sets the standard for women’s football.”

Paul’s progress during her three-season stay at City was hampered by a ruptured Achilles – and her playing career suffered another serious setback last year thanks to an ACL injury.

But time on the sidelines helped reignite her love for the game.

"It makes me think whether it happened for a reason,” said Paul, who joined the Blades in 2018.

“During your career you can lose your love for football, but it really made me want to appreciate it again.

"It taught me a massive lesson.”

Off the pitch, Paul is about to embark on a new career in football administration at Burnley alongside her part-time playing commitments.

A return to playing professionally hasn’t been ruled out, however.

"I’ll be over the moon if I could do it with Sheffield United, ” she said.

"I would make my career.