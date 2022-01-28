Ex-Blades target joins Rangers, Everton eyeing Blackburn Rovers defender
Sheffield United return to action tomorrow evening.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:15 am
The Blades travel to Peterborough United tomorrow evening.
After claiming a 2-0 win over Luton Town last weekend, Sheffield United will be hoping to pick up another three points against the Championship strugglers.
A win for Paul Heckingbottom’s side could move them into the top half of the league.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...