Former Sheffield United striker, Peter Ndlovu, cannot pay maintenance for two of his children because he has 11 other kids to shell out for, a court heard.

It has been reported that Ndlovu, known to Bramall Lane fans as ‘Nuddy,’ told the Johannesburg High Court this week that he could not afford £568 in child maintenance for two of his children because he has 11 more to pay for.

The former Zimbabwe international is involved in legal proceedings with the mother of the two children, and told the court that she had not informed him of the ‘pregnancies, or subsequent births’. Ndlovu said he has no contact with the two children, and has not spoken to their mother since their conception.

The children's mother had asked for him to pay £1,420 a month, but the Johannesburg High Court ordered him to make a monthly payment of £568 instead. But Ndlovu said he cannot afford the lesser sum of £568, and reports suggest he is already in more than £4,300 of maintenance arrears.

Former Sheffield United star Peter Ndlovu.

Ndlovu helped the Blades reach the semi-finals of two major cup competitions and scored 25 goals in 135 games.

He joined United in 2001 from Birmingham City and after leaving the Blades, returned to his native Africa to see out his football career. His best spell came with Coventry City in the Premier League, scoring 39 goals in 176 appearances for the Sky Blues between 1991-97.

