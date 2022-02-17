Sheffield United vs Swansea City TV channel, kick-off time, live stream details and team news
Sheffield United will have another chance to move into the Championship play-off places for the first time this season when they take on Swansea City.
The Blades are now unbeaten in seven matches, but have drawn a blank in front of goal in their last two outings, while Russell Martin’s Swansea sit mid-table heading into the clash – free of relegation danger, yet unlikely to trouble the top six.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
What time does Sheffield United vs Swansea City kick-off?
Sheffield United vs Swansea City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United vs Swansea City team news
David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Ben Osborn all missed Tuesday's match against Hull City and an injury update is expected from Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom on Thursday.
Heckingbottom, who has tinkered with his starting XI in recent matches, earlier this week hinted teenage hotshot Daniel Jebbison could soon be unleashed.
Is Sheffield United vs Swansea City on TV?
The match has not been selected for TV coverage, but highlights will be shown on the EFL on Quest show from 9pm on Saturday.
How can I stay up to date with the match?
The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.
Who is the match referee?
David Webb is the match referee.
He will be assisted by Adam Crysell and Geoffrey Liddle.
The fourth official is Jeremy Simpson.
What are the latest betting odds?
Sheffield United – 4/5
Draw – 31/11
Swansea City – 9/2