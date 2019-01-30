Sheffield United are reportedly close to securing a deal for Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.

The Blades have been in the market for a new forward this January as they push for promotion to the Premier League in the second half of the season.

Scott Hogan (centre) is wanted by Sheffield United

Chris Wilder unsuccessfully tried to bring the 26-year-old to Bramall Lane in the summer, but now it looks like the move could be back on the cards after Villa granted Hogan permission to leave Villa Park and Sky Sports report he has undergone a medical ahead of a loan switch.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hogan…

Previous clubs

Most recently, Hogan has had a stuttering spell at Aston Villa who he joined in 2017 after an impressive three years with Brentford.

He has made a total of seven appearances for Villa this season and scored nine in 42 games for them in the last campaign.

Hogan bagged 15 goals in 50 games in his last season at Brentford to secure his move to the West Midlands.

The three-cap Republic of Ireland international was born in Salford and also counts Rochdale, Hyde, FC Halifax Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels among his former clubs.

If a few of those clubs sound familiar, that’s because he has followed a similar path to professional football as one Jamie Vardy – who actually kept Hogan out of the starting team during his time at FC Halifax Town.

Sheffield United: Transfer target has his heart set on Bramall Lane

Attributes

The 5ft11in forward reportedly likes to dribble and is a clinical finisher, but is prone to being caught offside and has been reluctant to commit in tackles.

An ankle injury in his first season at Villa and a cruciate ligament rupture at Brentford have previously kept him out of action for lengthy spells.

What managers have said about him

Rochdale boss Keith Hill said Hogan has the potential to reach the Premier League when asked about the star forward by the BBC during his time there.

"We knew we had a great chance of doing well because of some of the players we had signed and the way that Scott was applying himself in training. He’d definitely taken the professional tablet and his skill and speed were vital for us in that promotion campaign,” he said.

"Premier League - all day every day. He's got the lot.

"I think he's been excellent. He scores goals, he's got pace to burn, he can be creative and he's difficult for older, experienced players. I wouldn't want to see him go to the Championship or the Premier League and not play, as that's not development.

"There's too many players housed in Premier League clubs who are not even playing on a matchday, so his development is best in League Two at this moment in time."

Steve Bruce, who signed Hogan at Villa, said: "I was not going to miss out on him again. I’ve watched him for a long time, and I watched him when he was at Rochdale and regret not taking him.

"I genuinely thought he was going to West Ham and when Premier League clubs are in for the players you like, it’s always going to be difficult.

"But when West Ham pulled out, we put our energy into seeing if we could do something. He’s got a hunger and is desperate to do well.

"He’s a good goalscorer, he’s a good finisher and he’s got a bit of pace. He’s got a humbleness about him which I like. He’ll be good for us.

"What attracted me to him is that journey he's had, like Jamie Vardy.”

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill: "I think what I like is his ability in the box to forge a chance for himself and score.

"I think that he can improve greatly on his hold up play outside the penalty area and I have said that to him.

"But he can certainly work the ball in the penalty area. He will have a shot and I definitely think that he is a goalscorer."