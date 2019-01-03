Everything you need to know about Sheffield United’s FA Cup third round opponents Barnet FC

Sheffield United have been drawn against lower league opposition for the third round of the FA Cup, but what do Blades fans need to know about Barnet before the match at Bramall Lane?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What league do Barnet play in and how are they doing this season?

Barnet play in the National League after being relegated from League Two last season.

They’re currently 14th in the table, some way off the pace of league leaders Leyton Orient, Wrexham and Salford City.

This season they’ve recorded wins over Hartlepool, Solihull Moors and Chesterfield.

How have they performed in the FA Cup?

Barnet’s FA Cup journey started with a fairly routine 4-2 fourth round qualifying win over Braintree Town before needing a replay to knock out Bristol Rovers in the first round proper, winning 2-1.

Rovers are the biggest scalp of Barnet’s FA Cup campaign so far after they beat Stockport in the second round to set up the clash with Sheffield United.

Who is Barnet’s manager?

Darren Currie is the man in the dugout for Barnet after taking over from John Still, who is now director of football, in December 2018.

Still was in his second spell with Barnet before taking on the new role and has called Currie his “young protege”.

Still’s managerial career dates back to 1976 and since that time he’s been in charge of Leytonstone, Dagenham & Redbridge and Luton Town.

The 68-year-old is the only manager to lead three clubs (Barnet, Luton and Dagenham & Redbridge) to promotion out of non-league football and into League Two.

Which players should we look out for?

Plenty of big name players have pulled on a Barnet shirt over the years and they’ve got a few players to watch in the current squad too.

Jason Puncheon, Yannick Bolasie and Albert Adomah spent the early parts of their career at the club and this season Mohamed Bettamer and Wesley Fonguck have got 12 between them in the league.

Where do they play and what is their nickname?

Barnet, or ‘The Bees’, play at The Hive stadium in Harrow, London, which has a capacity of 5,176. When will the FA Cup third round be played? FA Cup third round fixtures will be played on the weekend of 5 January 2019.