Sheffield United’s player ratings on the newest iteration of EA Sports’ popular football game have been leaked, with some interesting scores dished out to the Blades’ squad.

After three decades of the iconic partnership between EA and FIFA came to an end, the popular football game has been rebranded to EA Football Club, or EA FC for short, with pre-orders available from September 22 ahead of the general release a week later.

Bramall Lane is in the game again after being modelled during United’s last stay in the Premier League, with the Blades’ top-flight status meaning a number of players are expected to have real-life face scans rather than the generic likenesses afforded to clubs lower down the football pyramid. Players’ FIFA - or EA FC now - rankings are always a fiercely-debated topic, with this year’s game the first since 2007 not to feature either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as the highest-rated player.

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappé and Alexia Putellas all share that honour this time around with ratings of 91. But what about the Blades? Their in-game Ultimate Team ratings have been reported by the FUTScores Database but could be subject to change ahead of the game’s release. Click through to see how the Blades fare, from lowest to highest...

1 . Antwoine Hackford 60 Also: Jordan Amissah/Marcus Dewhurst 55, Femi Seriki 60 Photo Sales

2 . Will Osula 60 Photo: Bradley Collyer Photo Sales

3 . Daniel Jebbison 66 Photo: Nick Eagle Photos Photo Sales