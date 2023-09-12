News you can trust since 1887
Every Sheffield United player’s leaked rating on new EA FC 24 game as Gus Hamer stars: gallery

Sheffield United’s player ratings on the newest iteration of EA Sports’ popular football game have been leaked, with some interesting scores dished out to the Blades’ squad.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 12th Sep 2023, 18:53 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 18:53 BST

After three decades of the iconic partnership between EA and FIFA came to an end, the popular football game has been rebranded to EA Football Club, or EA FC for short, with pre-orders available from September 22 ahead of the general release a week later.

Bramall Lane is in the game again after being modelled during United’s last stay in the Premier League, with the Blades’ top-flight status meaning a number of players are expected to have real-life face scans rather than the generic likenesses afforded to clubs lower down the football pyramid. Players’ FIFA - or EA FC now - rankings are always a fiercely-debated topic, with this year’s game the first since 2007 not to feature either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as the highest-rated player.

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappé and Alexia Putellas all share that honour this time around with ratings of 91. But what about the Blades? Their in-game Ultimate Team ratings have been reported by the FUTScores Database but could be subject to change ahead of the game’s release. Click through to see how the Blades fare, from lowest to highest...

Also: Jordan Amissah/Marcus Dewhurst 55, Femi Seriki 60

1. Antwoine Hackford 60

2. Will Osula 60

3. Daniel Jebbison 66

4. Bénie Traore 67

