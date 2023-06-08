With Billy Sharp, Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens the three senior players to depart, it leaves 18 established players either under contract or in negotiations over new deals at Bramall Lane.
A host of key players are about to enter the final 12 months of their deals, as things stand, although there are thought to be options in a number of cases which could trigger extensions. We had a look at the status of every senior player at Bramall Lane to see where they’re at going into the summer...
1. Adam Davies
Under contract until 2024. Was Wes Foderingham’s understudy last season and is expected to fulfil a similar role next season as things stand Photo: Paul Thomas
2. George Baldock
Under contract until 2024. Helped United get over the line in the promotion race last season with some consistent displays after returning from injury and is keen to test himself at Premier League level again. Will be amongst the priorities for United to tie down to a new deal soon Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
3. Enda Stevens
Released. Looking for a new club after six seasons as a Blade, during which he helped United twice win promotion and finish ninth in the Premier League. One of United’s best left-backs in recent memory Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
4. John Fleck
In contract talks. The Scottish international’s 2022/23 season was disrupted by injury but boss Paul Heckingbottom hopes to keep him at Bramall Lane for the new Premier League season. Clubs in England and Scotland are also interested and Fleck will weigh up the game-time prospects before making a call