Every player Sheffield United will buy and sell in £26m summer window - according to Football Manager 2024

Here’s how Sheffield United’s 2024 summer transfer window may look, according to Football Manager 2024.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Using Football Manager 2024’s extensive database, we’ve had a look forward to see how Sheffield United’s upcoming summer transfer window may look - who is in and who is out?

Sadly, Football Manager is predicting relegation for the Blades at the end of the current campaign - additionally, it also thinks that several of their best players with depart the club upon their condemnation back to the Championship. It isn’t all bad news, however - United spent over £26 million in an effort to go back up.

Please note that this piece is purely hypothetical - Football Manager’s database has been known to make some odd decisions. As such, take everything in this list with a pinch of salt - it’s just a bit of fun!

Transfer fee: £16.5m

1. IN: Josh Sargent

Transfer fee: £16.5m

Photo Sales
Transfer fee: £4.6m

2. IN: Dara O'Shea

Transfer fee: £4.6m Photo: Richard Pelham

Photo Sales
Transfer fee: £3.4m

3. IN: Tom Cairney

Transfer fee: £3.4m

Photo Sales
Transfer fee: Free

4. IN: Ben Mee

Transfer fee: Free Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Football Manager

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.