Using Football Manager 2024’s extensive database, we’ve had a look forward to see how Sheffield United’s upcoming summer transfer window may look - who is in and who is out?

Sadly, Football Manager is predicting relegation for the Blades at the end of the current campaign - additionally, it also thinks that several of their best players with depart the club upon their condemnation back to the Championship. It isn’t all bad news, however - United spent over £26 million in an effort to go back up.

Please note that this piece is purely hypothetical - Football Manager’s database has been known to make some odd decisions. As such, take everything in this list with a pinch of salt - it’s just a bit of fun!