January was expected to be busy at Sheffield United and so it has come to pass. Bramall Lane recruitment chiefs worked right up until Monday’s 11pm deadline to get three fresh faces through the door.

Rob Holding, Ben Brereton Diaz, Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke all dropped down from the Premier League on a temporary basis, while United forked out £10million to sign Tom Cannon, who had been on-loan at Stoke, from Leicester City. Relative unknowns Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Caceres also arrived on Monday evening to cap off a busy month.

But the same can also be said for many of their promotion rivals, with Burnley and Sunderland both strengthening significantly - although table-topping Leeds United failed to secure any incomings. Those further down the table also welcomed new names through the door and the Star has rounded up every incoming transfer from the division’s top half.

1 . Watford Ins: Caleb Wiley (Chelsea, loan), Egil Selvik (Udinese, permanent), Travis Akomeah (Chelsea, permanent).

3 . Sheffield Wednesday Ins: Stuart Armstrong (Vancouver Whitecaps, permanent), Ibrahim Cissoko (Toulouse, loan).