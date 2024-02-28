Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mason Holgate opened the scoring for Sheffield United U21s in their rout of Swansea City last night as the Everton loanee made his first appearance since being sent off at Brighton earlier this month. Holgate was banned for three games after the horror tackle on Kaoru Mitoma in United's eventual 5-0 defeat.

The sanction kept him out of Sunday's clash with Wolves and the upcoming games against Arsenal and Brighton, with coaching staff decreeing that he maintains his match sharpness in the U21s. He was one of a number of first-team squad players to face Swans, with the likes of Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks and Will Osula also on the teamsheet.

And the strong United side didn't disappoint with a 5-1 victory to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup. Osula led the way with a brace while Arblaster and Holgate were also on target along with Jay Tinsdale. Defender Dovydas Sasnauskas, who was on the first-team bench at Wolves, also played and picked up an assist.

Holgate got United up and running when he headed Sydie Peck's corner home, with Osula doubling United's lead with a close-range header from new signing Sam Curtis' deep right-wing cross. Tinsdale added a third just minutes into the second half when he pounced onto a loose backpass and rounded Swans goalkeeper Archie Matthews before slotting into the empty net in front of the Kop.

Arblaster made it four after a mazy finish saw his shot squeeze through Matthews before the Swans pulled one back from the penalty spot, Cameron Congreve smashing home after Luke Faxon brought down Sammy Henia-Kamau in the box. But five minutes later Osula capped the rout with a low driven finish into the far corner.

"I thought the lads were disciplined tonight in their approach against a side who are good at what they do," said boss Michael Collins. "We looked good in spells and could have been better in others. Age wise, and obviously Mason aside, they were very similar to us.