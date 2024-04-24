Man Utd could ‘finally’ sign long-term target as Newcastle lead race for £69m defender

Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, has insisted his side were in “total control” against Sheffield United this evening despite the Blades twice taking the lead at Old Trafford. The Red Devils hit back to win 4-2, with captain Bruno Fernandes scoring twice and adding an assist, but it seemed like a far from comfortable night for the home side and their beleaguered boss.

Earlier goals from Jayden Bogle and Ben Brereton Diaz, either side of former Blade Harry Maguire’s equaliser, had put the Blades 1-0 and 2-1 ahead before Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot, put his side ahead with a superb long-range strike and then put a fourth on a plate for Rasmus Højlund.

It was hardly a convincing display for a team of the hosts’ might, against one bottom of the table and at a low ebb after losing 4-1 at home to Burnley at the weekend. But ten Hag was insistent that his side deserved the three points. “We are totally in control,” he said. “We were two times behind, one because of focus and discipline but for the rest of the game we were in control. It's not easy against a compact team as Sheffield United were but we outplayed them and were in control. We did well defending and created a lot of chances.”

Ten Hag’s men didn’t do themselves any favours, goalkeeper Andre Onana’s sloppy pass leading to Bogle’s opener, and ten Hag agreed that his side must cut out the habit of shooting themselves in the foot if they are to get out of their current malaise.