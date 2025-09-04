England legend Joe Root returns to where it all began in Sheffield amid Sachin Tendulkar record pursuit

Joe Root, the England cricket superstar on track to become one of the greats of the game, will return to where it all began next week for a special event supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The 34-year-old came through the ranks at Sheffield Collegiate CC before graduating to stardom with Yorkshire and England.

And he will be back on Collegiate turf next Wednesday for a fundraising evening which will also raise funds for the cricket club and the R66T Academy, which supports youth cricket development. The event, Rooted in Sheffield, will also see fellow Sheffield sporting star Jessica Ennis-Hill in attendance, along with comedian Jon Richardson and city-born F4 driver Rowan Campbell-Pilling.

Root, England’s highest Test run scorer of all time with 13,543 to his name and counting, is eagerly hunting down Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time world record of 15,921 but remains in touch with the grassroots cricket scene, leading to him and members of his Collegiate-playing family - including dad Matt and brother Billy, who now plays professionally for Glamorgan - setting up the R66T Academy.

Joe Root pictured having a cheeky hit at Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club back in 2016. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Former England skipper Root will take part in a live Q&A with a four-course meal and entertainment from local magician Steve Faulker throughout the evening, as well as tenor Victor Michael. Guests will be able to meet Root for a photo opportunity as well as bid on some exclusive auction items, with proceeds benefitting the three good causes.

Mark Longley, the chairman of Collegiate, said: Everyone at Sheffield Collegiate is immensely proud of what Joe has achieved; from the little kid developing his skills over in the nets, with that permanent grin on his face, with Billy and his mates, while we all looked on from the bar (well, until it was too dark to see!), to becoming the amazing player and person he is today.

“We’re truly grateful for him making time in his ridiculously busy cricket, family (and golf and Padel!) schedules to enable us to bring together the business, cricketing and wider sporting communities, to help us develop the next generation of young cricketers and to support the invaluable work that the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity does which is very close to all of our hearts. We hope you all have a fantastic evening.”

Hosted at the Dale Bar at Abbeydale Sports Club, overlooking the turf where Root took his formative cricket steps, the evening begins at 5pm with Campbell-Campbell-Pilling’s F4 race car on display.

“It’s a pleasure to be invited to attend at this unique fundraising event with such a celebrated sporting figure from Sheffield,” he said. “Not only do I get to enjoy the evening in the Steel City, alongside Sheffield’s own sporting heroes, but I also get to also help support a charity that means an awful lot to me.”

Attendees will have the chance to post their own questions to Root, with a live Q&A hosted by BBC broadcaster James Gregg. Standard VIP tables are still available, priced at £1,950 while sponsorship packages are also on offer for local businesses who wish to play a part in what promises to be an evening to remember.

To book your place at Rooted in Sheffield, contact Kate Hill on 07854 682323 or get in touch with The Dale Bar on 07732 481465.