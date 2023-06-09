Enda Stevens has paid tribute to Sheffield United’s supporters after confirmation that his six-year stay at Bramall Lane will come to an end this summer.

In a statement, Stevens reflected on his United career after playing over 200 games and winning six promotions. The Republic of Ireland international described playing for the Blades as “an absolute pleasure” and admitted that, when he joined on a free transfer from Portsmouth in 2017, “never would I have imagined what we would go on to achieve.”

“Obviously the last 12 to 18 months have been the most frustrating time of my career,” Stevens, who has struggled with a succession of injuries, added. “I'm used to playing all the time and it's the first time in my career that I've suffered a couple of niggling injuries. Looking back, on more than one occasion, I let my heart rule over my head and probably tried rushing back too soon and as a consequence struggled to gain any momentum.

“Firstly, I'd like to thank Chris Wilder, Alan Knill and Paul Mitchell for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club. Chris and Knilly helped take my game to a new level. My teammates — you are the best group of men I've ever come across and I am so proud of what we achieved together. I'll will miss you all dearly.

“The people behind the scenes at Sheffield United are so exceptional. It's been a privilege to get to know you all. From the kitmen to the kitchen staff, media team, and the gang at the stadium for matchdays. Thank you.

“And finally our incredible fans. I wish I could've said goodbye in person, but unfortunately I never got the opportunity.

“You have been incredible and given both myself and my family so many great memories from my time at the club. You are special supporters and Sheffield is a very special city.

“Thank you all so much and I wish everyone at the football club all the very best in the future.”