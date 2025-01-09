Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eight changes for Sheffield United as Chris Wilder fulfils promise for FA Cup clash v Cardiff City

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder fulfilled his promise to shuffle his Sheffield United pack as he made eight changes for this evening’s FA Cup third round clash at home to Cardiff City. Only Alfie Gilchrist, Harrison Burrows and Andre Brooks remain in the starting XI from the weekend win at Watford.

Jamal Baptiste makes his full debut at centre-half alongside skipper Rhys Norrington-Davies, while youngster Billy Blacker gets a chance to shine in midfield. Fellow starlet Louie Marsh is also in the starting line-up alongside Ryan One and Rhian Brewster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Davies starts in goal in place of Michael Cooper while the bench is a mix of youth and experience, with Luke Faxon, Sam Aston and Sam Colechin joined by the likes of Gus Hamer, Callum O’Hare, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson.

Blades: A. Davies, Gilchrist, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies (capt), Burrows, Blacker, Brooks, Marsh, Brewster, McCallum, One. Subs: Faxon, Hamer, O’Hare, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Boyes, Hampson, Aston, Colechin.

Joe Ralls captains City on his 400th appearance for the club as they make seven changes of their own.

Cardiff City: Horvath, Kpakio, Fish, Daland, Bagan, Ng, Ralls (C), Tanner, R Colwill, Ashford, Etete. Subs: Turner, T. Davies, Giles, Rinomhota, Siopis, Robertson, Jefferies, Willock, Pearce.