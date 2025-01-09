Eight changes for Sheffield United as Chris Wilder fulfils promise for FA Cup clash v Cardiff City
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Wilder fulfilled his promise to shuffle his Sheffield United pack as he made eight changes for this evening’s FA Cup third round clash at home to Cardiff City. Only Alfie Gilchrist, Harrison Burrows and Andre Brooks remain in the starting XI from the weekend win at Watford.
Jamal Baptiste makes his full debut at centre-half alongside skipper Rhys Norrington-Davies, while youngster Billy Blacker gets a chance to shine in midfield. Fellow starlet Louie Marsh is also in the starting line-up alongside Ryan One and Rhian Brewster.
Adam Davies starts in goal in place of Michael Cooper while the bench is a mix of youth and experience, with Luke Faxon, Sam Aston and Sam Colechin joined by the likes of Gus Hamer, Callum O’Hare, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson.
Blades: A. Davies, Gilchrist, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies (capt), Burrows, Blacker, Brooks, Marsh, Brewster, McCallum, One. Subs: Faxon, Hamer, O’Hare, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Boyes, Hampson, Aston, Colechin.
Joe Ralls captains City on his 400th appearance for the club as they make seven changes of their own.
Cardiff City: Horvath, Kpakio, Fish, Daland, Bagan, Ng, Ralls (C), Tanner, R Colwill, Ashford, Etete. Subs: Turner, T. Davies, Giles, Rinomhota, Siopis, Robertson, Jefferies, Willock, Pearce.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.