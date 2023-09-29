Egan, Norwood, McAtee? Sheffield United predicted XI v West Ham as boss calls for character - gallery
Sheffield United’s players will be keen to right the wrongs of last weekend’s 8-0 hammering against Newcastle United tomorrow, when they travel to West Ham United’s London Stadium.
Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom is facing a number of selection calls as he looks to move on quickly from that forgettable afternoon, and must decide between making big changes or sticking with largely the same personnel in the capital as his side look for their first win of the campaign.
Oli McBurnie is available again after suspension but George Baldock and Will Osula remain out. Rhian Brewster and John Fleck are back in training while Gus Hamer carried a thigh issue into the Newcastle game, but should be available to face David Moyes’ side.
Given the circumstances, what side should Heckingbottom pick to face the Hammers? Here’s our man’s XI - do you agree or disagree with his choices?