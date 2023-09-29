News you can trust since 1887
Egan, Norwood, McAtee? Sheffield United predicted XI v West Ham as boss calls for character - gallery

Sheffield United’s players will be keen to right the wrongs of last weekend’s 8-0 hammering against Newcastle United tomorrow, when they travel to West Ham United’s London Stadium.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th Sep 2023, 04:30 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom is facing a number of selection calls as he looks to move on quickly from that forgettable afternoon, and must decide between making big changes or sticking with largely the same personnel in the capital as his side look for their first win of the campaign.

Oli McBurnie is available again after suspension but George Baldock and Will Osula remain out. Rhian Brewster and John Fleck are back in training while Gus Hamer carried a thigh issue into the Newcastle game, but should be available to face David Moyes’ side.

Given the circumstances, what side should Heckingbottom pick to face the Hammers? Here’s our man’s XI - do you agree or disagree with his choices?

One of the rare occasions a goalkeeper can ship eight goals and be assured of his place for the following game. Foderingham has more than enough credit in the bank, and was left badly exposed by those in front of him

1. Wes Foderingham

One of the rare occasions a goalkeeper can ship eight goals and be assured of his place for the following game. Foderingham has more than enough credit in the bank, and was left badly exposed by those in front of him Photo: Michael Regan

Sacrificed at half-time against Newcastle in a tactical move and subsequently spared many of the scars from that second half, Bogle will continue at right wing-back in the injury absence of George Baldock

2. Jayden Bogle

Sacrificed at half-time against Newcastle in a tactical move and subsequently spared many of the scars from that second half, Bogle will continue at right wing-back in the injury absence of George Baldock

Backed by Paul Heckingbottom in the build-up to the game, the Bosnian was poor against Newcastle but in the boss’s eyes has been good so far this season and looks set to continue in defence

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

Backed by Paul Heckingbottom in the build-up to the game, the Bosnian was poor against Newcastle but in the boss’s eyes has been good so far this season and looks set to continue in defence

The captain is under-fire at the minute in many fans’ eyes but this is the time when United need their big and experienced players, their leaders, to step up and show their mettle once more. Dropping the captain so early in the season doesn’t look like the way to go

4. John Egan

The captain is under-fire at the minute in many fans’ eyes but this is the time when United need their big and experienced players, their leaders, to step up and show their mettle once more. Dropping the captain so early in the season doesn’t look like the way to go

