Sheffield United will travel to West Bromwich this evening to take on their fellow newly-relegated side in the third league game of the season.

Both teams have taken four points from a possible six so far.

Jokanovic has admitted to being impressed by Valerien Ismael’s side, however believes they can come out on top when they meet tonight.

“They (West Brom) are strong and they press hard and high,” Jokanovic said. “They are also working under a new coach and we know they can do a lot of things well. But I am expecting to play against West Bromwich Albion, not supermen even though they are very powerful in this regard.

“And I am very positive about the capabilities of my players.

“We will have to be brave to break the press.”

We gathered the best of the League One and Championship rumours below...

1. Championship duo approach Newcastle United for midfielder Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest have reportedly approached Newcastle United about bringing Matty Longstaff in on loan. Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are also interested. (Northern Echo)

2. Bolton Wanderers youngster extends contract ahead of loan move 20-year-old Ronan Darcy has signed a one-year contract extension with Bolton Wanderers ahead of his planned loan move to Norway for the next few months. (Club website)

3. Middlesbrough to allow striker to leave amid Turkish interest Neil Warnock has admitted he would allow Chuba Akpom to leave for the right price, with Besiktas tracking the forward. Boro are keen on bringing in another striker this summer. (Hartlepool Mail)

4. Southampton express interest in signing Fulham defender Southampton are reportedly looking to snap up Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo this summer. Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the defender. (The Express)