The striker was rumoured to be heading out on loan with the likes of Beerschot and Sunderland interested, however Premier League clubs are now reportedly keen on bringing the teenager in on a permanent deal - with Everton leading the chase.

“I am not thinking about it, I am thinking about the games,” said Jokanović, who started Jebbison in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup win over Derby County before withdrawing him at half-time.

“I believe it was a good opportunity for Jebbo to play the game and interest from another club does not have any influence on myself or my decision. We will see [what happens].

“Jebbo can be our future, I am not thinking about selling him. I don’t know right now what will happen but I repeat, he can be a good future for Sheffield United.”

We have gathered the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Fulham show interest in signing Manchester United defender Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester United’s Phil Jones to Craven Cottage. The centre-back has struggled with injuries and fitness issues in recent years. (90min) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Middlesbrough to miss out on Dutch winger French side Stade Reims have reportedly hijacked Middlesbrough’s deal for winger Mitchell Van Bergen. The 21-year-old had been on the verge of joining the CHampionship side this summer. (Football Insider) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth confirm they aren’t in the race to sign Wigan Athletic target Pompey have confirmed they aren’t in the running to sign Bristol City defender Taylor Moore. Wigan Athletic now face competition from Hearts for the 24-year-old’s signature. (Edinburgh Live) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4. Charlton Athletic £200k bid for Gillingham midfielder rejected Charlton Athletic have seen their £200,000 bid for Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey rejected. The 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the Gills. (Football Insider) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales