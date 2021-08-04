EFL rumours: Sheffield United agree to sign Leeds academy product, Crystal Palace join race to sign £35m-rated winger

Arsenal have no intention of meeting the £40m valuation the Blades have placed on Ramsdale, and so could attempt to broker a compromise by offering to sign both Ramsdale and Berge rather than just the shot-stopper.

Slavisa Jokanovic has spoken publicly about his desire to keep both players at the club, however the prospect of such a large sum of money for a Championship club may tempt him to re-think.

We have gathered the best of today’s EFL speculation below...

1. Lincoln City priced out of move for 22-year-old striker Lincoln's interest in Portadown striker Lee Bonis has ended as his 'fee went up' and The Imps are refusing to pay. Bonis spent time on trial with Burnley earlier this year. (The 72)

2. Crystal Palace join race to sign Bournemouth winger Crystal Palace have now joined the race to sign Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma, alongside Watford and Villarreal. The Spanish side had reportedly submitted a £13m bid, but the CHerries value him at £35m. (The 72)

3. Portsmouth close to signing of Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Pompey are closing in on the loan signing of former Arsenal midfielder Robbie Burton. The 21-year-old has reportedly turned down an offer from another Croatian club to return to England. (Football League World)

4. Stoke City unsure whether loan deal for Man City striker will happen Stoke City remain hopeful of a move for Man City's Liam Delap, but are unclear whether the Premier League side are considering keeping him for the upcoming season. (Football League World)