EFL rumours: Sheffield United agree to sign Leeds academy product, Crystal Palace join race to sign £35m-rated winger
Arsenal are yet to give up on bringing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates Stadium this summer and could be set to negotiate a double deal in order to prise him away from the Yorkshire club.
Arsenal have no intention of meeting the £40m valuation the Blades have placed on Ramsdale, and so could attempt to broker a compromise by offering to sign both Ramsdale and Berge rather than just the shot-stopper.
Slavisa Jokanovic has spoken publicly about his desire to keep both players at the club, however the prospect of such a large sum of money for a Championship club may tempt him to re-think.
We have gathered the best of today’s EFL speculation below...